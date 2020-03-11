e-paper
Champions League: Kylian Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, could face Borussia Dortmund

football Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:03 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
File image of French footballer Kylian Mbappe.
File image of French footballer Kylian Mbappe.(REUTERS)
         

Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus and has resumed training with Paris Saint-Germain, the club said on Wednesday, just hours before their Champions League match with Dortmund.

The France striker is suffering from a sore throat, the club said. He had missed two training sessions with a fever but is likely to be in the squad for the round-of-16 second leg.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes.

“We have to wait and decide,” Paris coach Thomas Tuchel had told PSG TV on Tuesday.

PSG trail Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

The club also said on Wednesday that central defender Thiago Silva has not recovered from injury and will miss the game.

