Coronavirus outbreak: England’s Premier League suspended till April 4

football

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:56 IST

English Premier League fixtures have been postponed till April 4 due to coronavirus outbreak, the authorities confirmed on Friday. This comes in the aftermath of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi being tested positive for the virus. The Premier League also confirmed that matches will be rescheduled ‘when it is safe’ to host matches in the country.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15

“Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the PL said in a statement.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Also Read: ‘Please Wake Up,’ Saina, Kashyap, say BWF putting players at risk

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so. In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate,” the statement added.

Liverpool (82) are currently at the top of the PL table and they are within touching distance of clinching their first league title in 30 years. Manchester City (57), Leicester City (53), Cheslea (48) and Manchester United (45) complete the top five.