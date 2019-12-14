e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Football

Coutinho nets hat-trick in Bayern’s 6-1 demolition of Werder

The Bavarians, missing several players through injury, climbed to fourth place on 27 points, four behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach who visit VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

football Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MUNICH, Germany
Bayern's scorer Philippe Coutinho, front, celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal.
Bayern's scorer Philippe Coutinho, front, celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal.(AP)
         

Bayern Munich’s Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski added two more goals as the champions demolished Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday to impressively bounce back from two straight league defeats.

The Bavarians, missing several players through injury, climbed to fourth place on 27 points, four behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach who visit VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund stayed two points ahead of Bayern in third after a 4-0 win at Mainz 05 but Bayer Leverkusen missed a chance to move into the top four after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at strugglers Cologne and instead dropped to seventh on 25.

Bayern’s man-of-the-match Coutinho, who also helped set up two more goals, delivered at just the right time with the Bavarians, struggling to find their rhythm under interim coach Hansi Flick, were at risk of losing touch with the top spots.

The Brazilian forward, brought in on loan from Barcelona this season, scored his first Bundesliga treble with Bayern playing a dominant second half.

However, they fell behind in the 24th minute to a Milot Rashica goal after again missing golden chances, including by top scorer Lewandowski, as had been the case in recent weeks.

But their wastefulness was not punished this time as goals from Coutinho in the 45th minute, and Lewandowski in first-half stoppage time, turned the game for the hosts.

Brazilian Coutinho then chipped a superb David Alaba pass over Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka for their third goal in the 63rd as Bayern completely bossed the game following the break.

Poland forward Lewandowski added a fifth after 72 minutes and Thomas Mueller also scored before Coutinho rounded off a fine performance with another goal to complete his hat-trick.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband and Ken Ferris)

tags
top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News