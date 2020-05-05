e-paper
COVID-19: 10 positive results from top two football flights in Germany

COVID-19: 10 positive results from top two football flights in Germany

Clubs have been training in groups, with the tests taken before a planned return to training as teams.

May 05, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Berlin
Representational image.
Representational image.(AFP)
         

The German football league has revealed that clubs in the top two German divisions have returned 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests. Appropriate measures, such as the isolation of affected individuals and associated diagnostic investigations, were carried out directly by the respective clubs in accordance with guidelines issued by local health authorities,” said the DFL on Monday.

“A second wave of tests will be carried out this week. Here too, there may be isolated positive test results, especially since one of the objectives of this second round is to reduce the probability of “false negative” results, which can never be completely ruled out,” the DFL said.

Last week, three players of FC Koln had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the club informed that they have had no further COVID-19 infections after that.

The Bundesliga is set to become the first major football league in Europe to return to competition.

Bundesliga chiefs want to restart the current campaign, with a proposed restart date of May 16 being mooted – although a decision on this date will be decided this Wednesday. The German football season was halted on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
How India fared after easing restrictions
