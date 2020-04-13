e-paper
Home / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal squad give amateur clubs financial boost

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal squad give amateur clubs financial boost

The Portuguese football federation said on Monday the money would go towards a fund that it hopes will reach 4.7 million euros ($5.1 million) to help amateur clubs survive the crisis.

football Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Lisbon
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates have donated half of their bonus for qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals to help amateur football in the country that has been hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

The Portuguese football federation said on Monday the money would go towards a fund that it hopes will reach 4.7 million euros ($5.1 million) to help amateur clubs survive the crisis.

The federation last week decided to end the already-suspended amateur season with immediate effect, declaring the season null and void without champions, promotion or relegation.

No decision has been taken on resuming professional football but the president of the Portuguese league said in late March he was determined the season should be completed.

“It is fundamental that the championships end because it would allow some sort of normality to be restored and we could prepare for next season knowing who has qualified for international competitions, who the champions are and who is relegated,” Pedro Proenca said.

Portugal shocked host nation France to win Euro 2016 but Ronaldo and his teammates will have to wait another year to defend their title as Euro 2020 has been postponed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

