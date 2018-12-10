Cristiano Ronaldo urges Lionel Messi to take up a new challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona and sign for a club in Italy.

Ronaldo ended his nine year association with Real Madrid earlier this year when he signed for Juventus in a a £99.2m deal.

The Portuguese has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe while Lionel Messi has been a one club man since joining Barcelona at the age of 13.

The two players had shared the prize for being the best player in the world for last 10 years, winning Ballon d’Or five teams each, before it was won by Luka Modric for his performances for Real Madrid and Croatia national team.

This is what the Portuguese told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if he misses Messi “No, maybe he misses me!

“I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more.

“For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy.

“I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge.

“However, if he is happy there, I respect him.

“He is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I’m happy.”

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 21:58 IST