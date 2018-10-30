Dele Alli extends contract with Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli has committed his future to Tottenham, signing a contract extension that ties him to the Premier League club for the next six seasons.

Alli has penned a new deal that runs until 2024, which would see his association with Spurs stretch to nine years after moving from MK Dons in 2015.

The 22-year-old quickly established himself as an integral part of the first team at Tottenham, striking up a lethal partnership with England team-mate Harry Kane.

In his 153 competitive appearances for Spurs, Alli has scored 48 goals with two of those coming this season.

“Delighted to have signed a new contract until 2024,” Alli posted on Instagram.

“Would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the club - chairman, manager, all my team-mates and the fans for their constant support.

“I’ve loved my time at Spurs so far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds!”

Alli – who’s previous deal ran until 2022 – made his return from a month out with a hamstring injury in Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, the midfielder coming off the bench with 15 minutes to play.

The deal for the England star is the latest move from Tottenham to secure the future of key players – including Kane and Son Heung-min – as well as manager Mauricio Pochettino.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 18:11 IST