Home / Football / Dip in Zaha’s form due to speculation about future, Hodgson says

football Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - July 26, 2020 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Will Oliver
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - July 26, 2020 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Will Oliver(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said Wilfried Zaha’s poor form during the home stretch of the season was due to uncertainty about his future. Zaha had appeared poised to move on last summer, with both Arsenal and Everton reportedly keen to sign him, but Palace refused to budge on their 80 million pounds ($102.78 million) valuation of the player.

The 27-year-old managed only four goals in 38 games this season as Palace, who lost seven of their last eight matches, finished 14th in the league after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. “It (speculation) has obviously affected him because his form in the last few weeks has really been poor considering what he is capable of doing,” Hodgson told reporters.

“It’s a dilemma for the club and a dilemma for him if he is so set on leaving. If he feels he just does not want to be with us any more, that would be sad.

“This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out.”

