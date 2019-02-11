Dortmund skipper Reus to miss Spurs Champions League clash - reports

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to miss his side’s Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Tottenham on Wednesday due to a thigh injury, magazine Kicker reported.

Reus, who has scored 17 goals so far this season, left the field in Dortmund’s German Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Werder Bremen on Tuesday with a thigh problem and sat out training on Sunday.

He was not part of the squad which conceded a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Spurs will be without Harry Kane and Delle Alli who are injured for the fixture at Wembley.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 08:34 IST