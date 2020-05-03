e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Dutch coach Ronald Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem - reports

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem - reports

The 57-year-old was taken from his home by ambulance but after surgical intervention was in a stable condition, his wife Bartina told the newspaper.

football Updated: May 03, 2020 23:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Amsterdam
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman before the match.
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was admitted to hospital with a heart problem on Sunday, the daily De Telegraaf reported on its website.

The 57-year-old was taken from his home by ambulance but after surgical intervention was in a stable condition, his wife Bartina told the newspaper.

Koeman has been the Dutch coach for just over two years and helped the country to qualify for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former international defender, who as a player won the European Cup with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, managed Everton before he took charge of his native country’s national team.

tags
top news
12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Uber to start operating from today in these cities
Uber to start operating from today in these cities
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News