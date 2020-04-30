e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fabregas’ 95-year-old great-grandmother overcomes coronavirus

Fabregas’ 95-year-old great-grandmother overcomes coronavirus

Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic

football Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Monaco
File image of Fabregas.
File image of Fabregas.(File)
         

Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that his great-grandmother, who is aged 95, has successfully recovered from COVID-19. Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic. “She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the report came out negative,” Fabregas said in a tweet in Spanish on Wednesday.

“My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible without the doctors and nurses who are giving their lives at the moment so that we all can live a little bit better during these difficult times,” he added.

Fabregas’ Monaco was placed at the ninth spot when the French Ligue 1 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe recently told country’s national assembly that “the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume” before September.

“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports,” he said.

tags
top news
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor attend
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor attend
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News