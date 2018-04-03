 FC Goa beat ATK to enter Super Cup quarterfinals | football | Hindustan Times
FC Goa beat ATK to enter Super Cup quarterfinals

FC Goa booked a Super Cup quarterfinal berth by beating fellow Indian Super League side ATK. They will now take on Jamshedpur FC in the last eight stage of the competition.

football Updated: Apr 03, 2018 23:44 IST
FC Goa beat ATK 3-1 in the Super Cup
FC Goa beat ATK 3-1 in the Super Cup(AIFF)

FC Goa beat fellow Indian Super League side ATK 3-1 to book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup football tournament here today.

Ferran Corominas (45+1) opened the scoring for FC Goa before Robbie Keane (50th) replied with an equaliser soon after the lemon break in the round of 16 match at the Kalinga Stadium.

READ | Super Cup: FC Pune City look forward to enticing battle against Shillong Lajong

Strikes from Hugo Boumous (70th) and Brandon Fernandes (77th) helped the Goans book a a quarter-final spot. They take on Jamshedpur FC in the last eight stage.

Jamshedpur FC had beaten I-League champions Minerva Punjab 5-4 in sudden death penalty shootout in a round of 16 match yesterday.

