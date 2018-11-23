Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

FIFA’s Gianni Infantino gets election backing from 11-voter Oceania

he Oceania group says its executive committee — comprising 11 member federation presidents in New Zealand and the Pacific islands — voted unanimously to support Gianni Infantino.

football Updated: Nov 23, 2018 11:48 IST
AP
AP
Auckland
Fifa,Gianni Infantion,Football
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a news conference(REUTERS)

The 11-member Oceania Football Confederation says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The Oceania group says its executive committee — comprising 11 member federation presidents in New Zealand and the Pacific islands — voted unanimously to support the FIFA leader.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris. He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee. Infantino has no clear challenger yet before a Feb. 5 deadline for potential candidates.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 11:48 IST

more from football