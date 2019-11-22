e-paper
FIFA to inspect U-17 World Cup venues from Nov 26-Dec 1

The delegation will be visiting Kolkata first on November 27 followed by Guwahati on November 28.

football Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The official emblem of the 2020 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup .
The official emblem of the 2020 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup .(Twitter)
         

A FIFA delegation will be touring India from November 26 to December 1 to inspect potential venues for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The delegation will be visiting stadiums in Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai.

“The FIFA &amp; LOC delegation will be inspecting each stadium and all the designated training sites in each city to evaluate the progress made towards the preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India between 2nd and 21st November 2020,” the local organising committee (LOC) said in a statement.

The delegation will be visiting Kolkata first on November 27 followed by Guwahati on November 28.

Bhubaneswar will be the next stop they make on November 29 and then they travel to Ahmedabad on November 30.

Navi Mumbai is the last stop they will be making on December 1.

