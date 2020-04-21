e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘First one who says something to me, I will kill him,’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LA Galaxy players after they finished 13th in MLS

‘First one who says something to me, I will kill him,’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LA Galaxy players after they finished 13th in MLS

Despite taking a 2-0 lead, Galaxy lost to Houston Dynamo in the final match of the season on home turf as one of the most recognised American football teams ended the season at a lowly 13th place.

football Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Tondela
File image of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
File image of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (AP)
         

LA Galaxy midfielder Joao Pedro has made sensational claims that his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic went on an angry rant in the dressing room after team’s defeat in the final match of 2018 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead, Galaxy lost to Houston Dynamo in the final match of the season on home turf as one of the most recognised American football teams ended the season at a lowly 13th place.

Ibrahimovic, who is known for his unnerving winning mentality, lashed out at his teammates after the end of the match and even went on to the extent of threatening to kill them, according to the Swede’s former teammate Pedro, who is currently on loan from Galaxy to Tondela in Portugal.

“At the end of the game, he gave us a talking to,” Pedro was quoted as saying by a Portuguese outlet Record. “He said ‘if you are going to come here to go to the beach or take a walk in Hollywood, just say so. I have 300 million on my account, an island, I don’t need this for anything. The first one who says something to me, I will kill him’.”

Despite not adding any trophy into his bulging cabinet in the USA, Ibrahimovic scored 52 goals in his two MLS seasons. After his goal-laden spell in North America, Ibrahimovic returned to Europe for his second spell with Italian giants Milan.

tags
top news
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News