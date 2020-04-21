‘First one who says something to me, I will kill him,’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LA Galaxy players after they finished 13th in MLS

football

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:44 IST

LA Galaxy midfielder Joao Pedro has made sensational claims that his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic went on an angry rant in the dressing room after team’s defeat in the final match of 2018 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead, Galaxy lost to Houston Dynamo in the final match of the season on home turf as one of the most recognised American football teams ended the season at a lowly 13th place.

Ibrahimovic, who is known for his unnerving winning mentality, lashed out at his teammates after the end of the match and even went on to the extent of threatening to kill them, according to the Swede’s former teammate Pedro, who is currently on loan from Galaxy to Tondela in Portugal.

“At the end of the game, he gave us a talking to,” Pedro was quoted as saying by a Portuguese outlet Record. “He said ‘if you are going to come here to go to the beach or take a walk in Hollywood, just say so. I have 300 million on my account, an island, I don’t need this for anything. The first one who says something to me, I will kill him’.”

Despite not adding any trophy into his bulging cabinet in the USA, Ibrahimovic scored 52 goals in his two MLS seasons. After his goal-laden spell in North America, Ibrahimovic returned to Europe for his second spell with Italian giants Milan.