e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry to coach Montreal Impact

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker will take over from January from Colombian Wilmer Cabrera, who was interim coach following the sacking of Frenchman Remi Garde in August.

football Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
File image of Thierry Henry.
File image of Thierry Henry.(AP)
         

Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced on Thursday. “Welcome to Montreal @ThierryHenry!” the Major League Soccer (MLS) club tweeted. Henry, whose baptism of fire as a manager ended in disaster at French club Monaco when he was fired in January, will coach the Canadian club for a minimum of two seasons, Montreal Impact said.

“Henry signed a two-year deal, with an option for 2022,” the club said on its website. Henry, 42, who helped France win the World Cup in 1998, is familiar with the MLS, having played from 2010 to 2014 with the New York Red Bulls.

“It’s an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS,” Henry said on the website.

“It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.” The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker will take over from January from Colombian Wilmer Cabrera, who was interim coach following the sacking of Frenchman Remi Garde in August.

Henry’s first job as a coach at his former club Monaco in France’s Ligue 1 ended in humiliation when he was unceremoniously dumped after just three months in charge. The team had plummeted to second-from-bottom in the league with just 15 points.

The experience, however, never dimmed his ambition to coach. Montreal Impact missed out on the 2019 playoffs, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News