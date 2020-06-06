Former Santosh Trophy player E Hamsakoya dies of Covid-19

football

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:49 IST

Former Santosh Trophy player E Hamsakoya (61) died of Covid-19 in Malappuram on Saturday, district medical officer Dr K Sakeena said, adding five of his family members are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital in Manjeri. With his death, the virus-induced death toll rose to 16 in the state.

Health officials said he came from Mumbai on May 21 with his family members and all were in quarantine since then. His daughter-in-law was first tested positive and later he was also diagnosed with the disease after which his condition deteriorated. They said they even tried plasma therapy to save his life but failed. He was on the ventilator for the last two days and suffered a heart attack on Saturday.

A veteran striker from Malabar, he played for Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy (1981-86) and was also in the national team for Nehru Trophy. He also represented many soccer clubs including Mohun Bagan, Railways and Tata Sports. He started his football career during his school days and captained Calicut University’s, football team. After retiring from active sports he was settled in Mumbai with his family. Many including legendary Indian footballer I M Vijayan condoled his death.

The state had reported 111 fresh virus cases on Friday, highest number since the outbreak began in January last. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said since one lakh more people are expected from the middle-eastern countries by month-end the number may shoot up in coming days. The state’s total positive cases went up to 1699 of which 973 are active cases.