e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Four Sampdoria, three Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

Four Sampdoria, three Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

Earlier Fiorentina had revealed that three players and three of the club’s staff had tested positive for the virus, taking this week’s tally among Italy’s top flight clubs to eight after Torino announced on Wednesday that one player had the virus.

football Updated: May 08, 2020 08:22 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Milan
File photo of Fiorentina stadium.
File photo of Fiorentina stadium.(REUTERS)
         

Four Sampdoria players, including one who had previously recovered, and three from Fiorentina have tested positive for coronavirus, the two Serie A clubs announced on Thursday. “During the tests to which the footballers were subjected, three new cases of COVID-19 emerged, with one player testing positive again,” Sampdoria said in a statement. Top clubs in Italy are testing team members and staff as they prepare to return to training facilities this week for individual sessions.

Earlier Fiorentina had revealed that three players and three of the club’s staff had tested positive for the virus, taking this week’s tally among Italy’s top flight clubs to eight after Torino announced on Wednesday that one player had the virus.

Five Samp players -- Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio La Gumina and Manolo Gabbiadini -- had previously suffered from COVID-19, along with the club doctor.

Three Fiorentina players -- Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic -- also tested positive for coronavirus in March, but have since been given the all-clear.

Fiorentina said that the rest of the team will undergo tests on Friday in preparation for the start of training, which will be on a voluntary basis.

On Thursday, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) met the government’s technical scientific committee to discuss the medical protocol for a potential return to group training.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said after the meeting he was “hopeful” team training could resume of May 18.

“There has been a very important, very in-depth meeting, with many requests from doctors and scientists to the FIGC,” Spadafora said on Facebook.

“Now the committee, on the basis of these insights, will draw up its own assessment which will be sent to the Ministry of Health.”

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News