Home / Football / Premier League: Four-star Son leads Spurs rout of Southampton

Premier League: Four-star Son leads Spurs rout of Southampton

football Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
SOUTHAMPTON
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - September 20, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season. In an action-packed first half at St Mary’s, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead.

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score.

Son’s first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again to complete a memorable afternoon with another clinical finish 17 minutes from time.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot.

