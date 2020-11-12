e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / France slump to 2-0 defeat against Finland

France slump to 2-0 defeat against Finland

Marcus Forss and Onni Valakari scored in the first half to give Finland their first win against Les Bleus, having lost all their previous eight encounters going into the game at the Stade de France.

football Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 12:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
PARIS
Finland's Daniel O'Shaughnessy and teammates with referees after the match.
Finland's Daniel O'Shaughnessy and teammates with referees after the match.(REUTERS)
         

France geared up for their upcoming Nations League games with a 2-0 home defeat against Finland as their 12-match unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

Marcus Forss and Onni Valakari scored in the first half to give Finland their first win against Les Bleus, having lost all their previous eight encounters going into the game at the Stade de France.

World champions France dominated possession and had the first clear chance when Marcus Thuram’s header crashed onto the crossbar, but Didier Deschamps’ side, without the injured Kylian Mbappe, lacked inspiration throughout.

Les Bleus, whose last defeat was in June 2019 when they lost 2-0 away to Turkey in a Euro 2020 qualifier, face Portugal away on Saturday and Sweden at home on Tuesday in League A, Group 3 of the Nations League.

Forss put the visitors ahead against the run of play, beating keeper Steve Mandanda from close range with Finland’s first attempt of the game in the 28th minute.

Valakari doubled the tally three minutes later with a superb 20-metre curled shot.

Deschamps replaced Olivier Giroud with Anthony Martial in the 57th minute and the hugely disappointing Paul Pogba with Ngolo Kante, but the changes had little effect.

Finland have now won four of their last five matches.

tags
top news
Sitharaman announces new employment scheme to generate opportunities
Sitharaman announces new employment scheme to generate opportunities
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In