e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / French Ligue 1 matches behind closed doors until mid-April - Official

French Ligue 1 matches behind closed doors until mid-April - Official

The decision comes after the French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, including banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

football Updated: Mar 10, 2020 20:53 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus
French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus(REUTERS)
         

All French Ligue 1 and second division matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15, the French football league announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after the French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, including banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match at the Parc des Princes against Borussia Dortmund this week was ordered to be played behind closed doors.

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games would be “fully behind closed doors,” the league said in a statement with further details on arrangements provided following a board meeting on Wednesday.

So far in France 1,606 cases of COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 30 deaths

tags
top news
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News