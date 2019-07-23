French midfielder Nabil Fekir joins Real Betis for fee of around €20 million

Nabil Fekir on Tuesday completed formalities to move from Lyon to Real Betis after he had signed a four-year contract with the club. Fekir is Real Betis’ fourth signing for the upcoming season. It was been reported that Fekir has sealed a move to Betis for a fee of around €20 million (£18m/$22m). There is also speculation that another €10m is included as incentives, with his former club receiving a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

“Real Betis Balompie and Olympique Lyonnais have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Nabil Fekir. The French international has signed a contract until 2023 with the Green and White club. In this way, Fekir becomes the fourth team signing for the season 2019/2020,” the club said in a statement.

“With the arrival of Fekir, Real Betis acquires creativity, great technical quality, hitting the ball and arriving at the opposite area.”

Fekir started his career in the academy at Olympique Lyonnais, while made his debut with the first team on August 28, 2013. He was close to a move to Champions League winners Liverpool last season for a fee around €60m but the deal fell through as the Premier League club had issues with his knees.

Moreover, The French midfield has played 21 games for his country and was also a part of the team when they won the Russia 2018 World Cup.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:17 IST