Home / Football / German Cup football final postponed indefinitely

German Cup football final postponed indefinitely

The German soccer federation says the final will no longer be played on May 23 in Berlin as planned but it’s still sticking to a June 30 deadline to finish the season.

football Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:36 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

The German Cup soccer final has been postponed indefinitely and will likely take place without fans.

Federation president Fritz Keller says “it is extremely unfortunate that in all likelihood this special game will have to take place in a stadium without spectators.”

There are also no dates for the postponed semifinals. They were originally scheduled to be played earlier this week with champion Bayern Munich hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth-division club Saarbrücken welcoming Bayer Leverkusen.

Lloris has his say

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says resuming soccer leagues should not come at the expense of people’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks are ongoing in leagues around the world as to when the season can restart. South Korea’s K-League will kick off on May 8 in empty stadiums. The Bundesliga in Germany is discussing playing again on May 9.

Lloris says “there’s so much at stake financially for clubs ... But above all of that there is health.”

Lloris plays for Tottenham in the Premier League. The team has nine matches remaining this season.

Lloris says in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that “if we have to finish the league without fans then we will.”

But the World Cup champion adds that “soccer remains totally secondary given the current situation.”

