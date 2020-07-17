e-paper
Home / Football / German World Cup winner André Schürrle retires at 29

German World Cup winner André Schürrle retires at 29

He was part of the Germany team that won the 2014 World Cup, scoring twice in the 7-1 win over host Brazil in the semi-finals.

football Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:47 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Dortmund
Andre Schuerrle of Germany celebrates scoring his team's seventh goal and his second of the game during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Semi Final match between Brazil and Germany at Estadio Mineirao on July 8, 2014 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Andre Schuerrle of Germany celebrates scoring his team's seventh goal and his second of the game during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Semi Final match between Brazil and Germany at Estadio Mineirao on July 8, 2014 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Getty Images)
         

Former World Cup winner André Schürrle has retired at the age of 29 after failing to recapture the form that helped him star for Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea. Schürrle, who was released from his contract with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, told Der Spiegel magazine that “I don’t need any more applause.”

He was part of the Germany team that won the 2014 World Cup, scoring twice in the 7-1 win over host Brazil in the semi-finals.

He joined Chelsea in 2013 after a successful stint at Leverkusen, then returned to Germany to join Wolfsburg in 2015.

Schürrle joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016 but failed to shine for the club before going out on loans at Fulham and Spartak Moscow. He last played for Dortmund in 2018 and the club mutually agreed to terminate his contract, which was due to expire next year.

Schürrle told Der Spiegel that “only performances on the field count, and injuries and weaknesses cannot exist at any time.”

He says he was often lonely in recent years, especially “when the lows become even lower and there are fewer highs.”

He added that “you always have to play a certain role in the business, otherwise you will lose your job and you won’t get a new one.”

Schürrle scored only once in the Russian league and missed all of Spartak’s games in early 2020 with an ankle injury. He didn’t return for Spartak when the league resumed last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

