Goalkeeper makes five penalty saves in German Cup match

Doing so, Saarbrucken became the first fourth-division team to reach the semifinals, where they could face Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen.

football Updated: Mar 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
German goalkeeper Daniel Batz.
German goalkeeper Daniel Batz.(Getty Images)
         

The Tuesday night German Cup encounter saw a wild upset after a fourth-division FC Saarbrucken took down Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf, thanks to a fantastic effort from the goalkeeper Daniel Batz. Batz, in the match, made five penalty saves - one in the second half, and four in the shootout.

The save in the regulation time came in the 83rd minute with Rouwen Hennings from Fortuna taking the strike. Fortuna were leading 1-0 at the time with a 31st minute goal from Tobias Janicke. Batz flung himself low to his right-hand side and parried the spot-kick.

Fortuna suffered another blow seven minutes later when Mathias Jorgensen struck in a 90th minute equaliser to push the match to extra-time. Neither of the two teams managed to find the net in the extra time, and the match went to penalty shootouts, where Batz saved four penalties to help his side to a 7-6 win from the shootout.

Doing so, Saarbrucken became the first fourth-division team to reach the semifinals, where they could face Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen. The last time any team from outside the top flight has lifted the trophy was Hannover 96 back in the year 1992.

