e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Had told Cristiano Ronaldo once how we hated him in Argentina: Paulo Dybala

Had told Cristiano Ronaldo once how we hated him in Argentina: Paulo Dybala

“He laughed and told me he was used to being criticised for those things, but that he is how he is,” the Argentine added while laughing as he spoke to Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky.

football Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Turin
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, speaks with Juventus' Paulo Dybala at the end of the Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, speaks with Juventus' Paulo Dybala at the end of the Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)
         

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has revealed that he once told club teammate and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo how much they disliked him in Argentina because of the way he walks and his overall demeanour. “Once we were travelling, I was sitting next to him and I said to him that in Argentina we hated him a bit because of his figure, because of how he walks,” Dybala was quoted as saying by besoccer.com.

“He laughed and told me he was used to being criticised for those things, but that he is how he is,” the Argentine added while laughing as he spoke to Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky. “As a person he’s an excellent guy, very friendly on and off the field, he is always willing to speak and listen as well, something which surprised me because sometimes, when they are such important players, they are not like that,” Dybala said of Ronaldo.

Dybala had tested positive for coronavirus. He became the third player from Juventus that has been diagnosed with the infection that has ravaged Italy.

The striker also spoke about players accepting reduction in salaries due to the deadly virus. “Chiellini, who is the captain, spoke to the president and then with us. He called me and told me that the club was asking us for help because they don’t have any earnings today,” Dybala revealed.

“An agreement was reached and he signed the statement together with the president. Obviously we spoke about him in the group chat of the whole team and there were differing opinions. There are even players who were one or two matches off activating certain clauses and we don’t know what is going to happen,” he said.

“It’s difficult for everyone to agree and even more so in such a delicate topic so therefore those which have been here longer spoke, we shared ideas from other groups who are in a similar situation and we reached the conclusion that this was the best thing to do,” he added.

top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Covid-19 Updates: Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News