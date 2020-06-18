e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Harry Kane to start for Tottenham against Manchester United

Harry Kane to start for Tottenham against Manchester United

Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring on January 1 while Son broke his arm against Aston Villa in February. Midfielder Sissoko had right knee surgery in January.

football Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:05 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after he scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after he scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund(Getty Images)
         

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will start in Friday’s Premier League clash at home to Manchester United after a six-month absence, according to manager Jose Mourinho. Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko, who like Kane were ruled out by serious injuries when the Premier League was suspended three months ago, are also set to face United.

The news is a big boost to Tottenham as they try to revive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, having slipped to eighth in the standings, four points behind fifth-placed United and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring on January 1 while Son broke his arm against Aston Villa in February. Midfielder Sissoko had right knee surgery in January.

“The ones that had surgeries, Kane, Son and Sissoko have all recovered and are ready to play,” Mourinho, who will be going up against the club that sacked him last season, told a news conference held via Zoom on Thursday.

“Kane is working extremely well, I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game. Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know. Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top of his form? We don’t know. He’s had six months without a match but he’s an amazing professional.”

Mourinho said that while the return of Kane and Son, who have scored 20 league goals between them this season, is timely, the battle to finish in the Champions League places is an uphill challenge for Spurs.

“It would be amazing if we all started with the same number of points, but that’s not the case,” Mourinho said. “We start minus seven or eight from Chelsea, and minus 13 from Leicester, we start minus too many teams. It’s a great challenge and motivation. At the end of the nine matches we will see what we did and what the others did.”

Mourinho said that Friday’s home fixture, that will be played in an empty stadium, feels similar to the first game of the season, albeit under very different circumstances.

“Only when we are on the pitch in these new circumstances will the players be able to feel and us to analyse it, so let’s wait for tomorrow,” the Portuguese said. “After more than two decades in football it’s hard for me to say something is new, but this is a new.”

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In