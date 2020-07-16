He has to improve: Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford must do better

football

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:37 IST

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not doing well after a number of error-strewn displays but backed the England international to rediscover his best form.

The 26-year-old Pickford, who has made seven errors directly leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, was guilty of another erratic showing in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Burnley’s Nick Pope pushing to replace Pickford for England, Ancelotti was asked if his shotstopper needed more competition at club level to improve his performances.

“I don’t know if he needs competition. I know that he’s not doing well. I spoke to him about this. He has to be focused on himself, on his performance, day by day to try to be better,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“I’m not so worried because he has quality, character, but I have to say to him and I’ve said to him, that he has to improve. I have, and everyone else at the club have, total confidence in his quality.

“He can do better and he knows this because he is critical of himself. I hope there is improvement in the next games ... for the quality that he has, and he agreed, he has to be better.”

Everton, who are 11th in the standings on 45 points from 35 games, take on second from bottom Aston Villa later on Thursday.