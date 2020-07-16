e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / He has to improve: Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford must do better

He has to improve: Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford must do better

The 26-year-old Pickford, who has made seven errors directly leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, was guilty of another erratic showing in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

football Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC.
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC.(AP)
         

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not doing well after a number of error-strewn displays but backed the England international to rediscover his best form.

The 26-year-old Pickford, who has made seven errors directly leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, was guilty of another erratic showing in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Burnley’s Nick Pope pushing to replace Pickford for England, Ancelotti was asked if his shotstopper needed more competition at club level to improve his performances.

“I don’t know if he needs competition. I know that he’s not doing well. I spoke to him about this. He has to be focused on himself, on his performance, day by day to try to be better,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“I’m not so worried because he has quality, character, but I have to say to him and I’ve said to him, that he has to improve. I have, and everyone else at the club have, total confidence in his quality.

“He can do better and he knows this because he is critical of himself. I hope there is improvement in the next games ... for the quality that he has, and he agreed, he has to be better.”

Everton, who are 11th in the standings on 45 points from 35 games, take on second from bottom Aston Villa later on Thursday.

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In