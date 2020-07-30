e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance

Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance

“People tell me I’m old and tired but I’m just getting warmed up,” the 38-year-old Swede told Milan’s TV channel after taking his tally to nine league goals since he returned for a second stint at the club in January.

football Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot.
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot. (REUTERS)
         

Irrepressible AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic likened himself to film character Benjamin Button after scoring twice in a 4-1 Serie A win at Sampdoria. “People tell me I’m old and tired but I’m just getting warmed up,” the 38-year-old Swede told Milan’s TV channel after taking his tally to nine league goals since he returned for a second stint at the club in January.

“I’m like Benjamin Button, except I’ve always been young, never old,” he added, referring to the main character in a 2008 Oscar-winning Hollywood movie about a man who ages in reverse.

After struggling in the first half of the season, Milan have lost only twice since Ibrahimovic’s arrival.

“It’s obvious that Ibra has been very important for our improvement, although it wasn’t just his arrival, it was also the work we did in the previous months,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, whose side are sixth in Serie A.

Ibrahimovic’s contract expires at the end of the season and Pioli said it was up to the club directors to negotiate an extension.

“I can’t do much about the financial side,” he said. “(Ibrahimovic) tells me that he feels good, that he’s happy, and he proves it with the work he does every day.”

tags
top news
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In