‘If Cristiano Ronaldo was at Real Madrid, he would have won’ - Agent Jorge Mendes slams Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:34 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Italian club Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 after the Serie A Champions bought him in a reported £105M deal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winning footballer missed out on the coveted trophies for the past two years, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric winning the trophy in 2018 and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi getting the prize this year. Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has expressed dissatisfaction at Messi’s win and called it injustice.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, he said: “Cristiano is the best player in world football. Before him Portugal won nothing, and with him they’ve won the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. He transformed world football. When you speak of Portugal, you speak of a small country, but he’s changed that.”

“Next year I think he will reach 110 goals for Portugal and I believe he will win the Ballon d’Or. For me it was an injustice that Messi won. Ronaldo also won the UEFA Nations League. But life is like that. I think that if he was still at Real Madrid, he would’ve won,” he added.

“He’s a champion, and he knows what to do in order to win it in 2020,” Mendes further said.

With the footballer set to turn 35 next February, his agent Mendes also opened up on the possibilities that the Portuguese international could end is career with his current club. Ronaldo’s contract with Bianconeri runs till 2022, by the time he turns 37. Mendes believes his client is enjoying his time in Turin and has no desire to make a move to any other clubs in the upcoming transfer windows.

“At Juventus he is happy, there is a great coach,” Jorge Mendes told Sky Sports. “Yes, he could end his career at Juventus – he has signed a contract,” he added.