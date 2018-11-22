Impressed with the standard of Indian football - FC Goa’s Spanish striker Ferran Corominas

When it comes to scoring goals in the Indian Super League (ISL), there is no striker as prolific as FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas. The 35-year old — who represented Spain in the U-17, U-19 and U-20 categories — has scored 26 goals in 26 matches for his side, and last season, he claimed the Golden Boot quite comfortably with 18 goals.

This season has not been any different for the Spanish striker as he is once again leading the charts with 8 goals from 6 matches and it is his brilliant form in front of the goal that has ensured that last year’s semi-finalists FC Goa are at the top of the table with 16 points from seven matches.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Corominas spoke about his impressive goal-scoring form, his experiences while playing in Indian Super League and also had few tips on how foreign talents can succeed in India.

What is the secret behind your consistent goal-scoring form in the ISL?

The style and psychology of the team helps create chances for me to score so much. On my part, I have to be alert so that when these chances arise, I take full advantage of them.

According to you, how can foreign strikers succeed in India?

India is really rich in its culture. Wherever you go, you get to see so many things that reflect the country’s rich heritage. So for foreign strikers to succeed, firstly, it’s paramount that they adapt to the country, its culture, food and the day to day life. Secondly, you need to be passionate about what you do and the rest, I believe falls into place. It took me some time but I find the weather in Goa to be very similar to that of Catalunya, so that helped me settle down very soon.

How will you rate the standard of football in India? Where do you think that they can still improve?

I am really impressed by the level of football here. I didn’t think it would be at such a high level to be honest. The biggest challenge for India will be to make the grassroots level strong as it all starts there. They not only need to build academies but will also have to create a competitive environment with football schools and leagues that get the best out of the investments that people are making.

How do you feel about how FC Goa have performed this season? Do you think defensive problems can once again turn out to be the Achilles' heel for your side?

So far we have done really well. I believe we are once again quite strong this year and the results are there for everyone to see. I believe we have a really good chance to win the ISL. Also, I think we have improved at the back. I know people who like us to keep clean sheets but as a team, we are not obsessed with them. We would certainly like to have them in every match but as our coach (Sergio Lobera) says, we would rather win 5-2 than 1-0. The goal difference is what we focus on.

What’s your personal goal this season? Is there a number that you target from the first gameweek?

I have only one goal in mind this season; that is to win the Indian Super League with FC Goa. The goal is to play, to enjoy and to win. On the personal front, to be honest, I haven’t set any goals as such because I can look back and enjoy my goals only if the team ends up on the winning side in those matches.

