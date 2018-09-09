India has potential to become a global force in football, says FC Pune City striker Iain Hume

Iain Hume’s association with the Indian Super League (ISL) goes way back to the inception of the competition. The Canada striker competed in the very first match of the competition with ATK and although the jersey has changed, the striker has remained a constant in the competition.

This time, the striker will be donning the FC Pune City jersey after parting ways with Kerala Blasters. The road to the tournament was not smooth for Hume as he kept struggling with a knee injury and till now, it is not clear whether he will take part in the early stages of ISL or not. However, the striker is not bothered by the hardships and the 2014 title winner will be looking to add another trophy to his kitty.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Iain Hume opened up about his journey in the ISL, the evolution of Indian football and also had few tips on how foreign talents can succeed in India.

Q: How has the ISL changed in the last few years?

Hume: The level of football played in the league has changed rapidly. The younger generation has started making an impact with their urge to win and ready-to-learn attitude. The foreign players are looking at playing in India very seriously with the growth of the league. So I think these are very positive signs.

How has the extended calendar helped ISL?

Hume: It is good for Indian football, the development and growth of the game has jumped upwards in last few years. Emergence of young talent has helped to create a larger pool of players which for clubs work well with a longer season and that also in turn helps Indian players to get a longer and better experience.

How can foreign players succeed in India?

Hume: The foreign players participate in ISL for a new challenge and experience. We come here to adapt to a new culture and try and share our experience with the younger lot to help them grow.

Q: What changes are needed in Indian football?

Hume: Indian football is at a developing stage. It will take some more time to develop and there are young players coming in the game and their contribution is slowly and steadily being recognised. So we have to be patient with the process that’s being put in place and wait and see how the game turns table.

Q: How has Indian football evolved? Can it become a force in the future?

Hume: It has a power to become a force and the impact can be seen through various international football events. It has evolved but as I said earlier - give it time, the impact will be much bigger than expected.

Q: How are you enjoying being a senior player? How do you plan to guide the youngsters?

Hume: Being a senior player is a bigger responsibility. I help the young players and guide them during training sessions and we also discuss things in the meetings. My role is not limited to the field but it also continues off the field too. My way of thinking and understanding of the game will surely help them.

Q: What are your challenges and personal expectations in FC Pune City?

Hume: Expectation is to perform and give my best once I am back on the field. Every city has its own way and the fans in all the cities are unique. I am sure playing with FC Pune City will be a great learning experience for me. For now, my only challenge is to recover as soon as possible and get back to the field.

