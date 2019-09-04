India, Oman embark on road to Qatar with different goals

football

With new coaches who have had a fistful of friendlies to gauge whether their ideas are a right fit for players they have, India and Oman start their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday in a city dotted with hoardings of Sunil Chhetri.

For all the good intentions they may try to pave the road to Qatar with, both may end up being on way to China for the 2023 Asian Cup because the qualifying cycles are intertwined. It wouldn’t be a bad thing for India because 2019 was their fourth Asian Cup finals appearance since the competition began in 1956.

“Football is a commune game where you need to grow gradually. Oman and Qatar are, of course, the favourites (to qualify from the group). Our target is to participate in the Asian Cup regularly. (But) If the chance comes to qualify to the next round, we will take it,” said India’s coach Igor Stimac here on Wednesday.

Having got out of the group twice earlier, Oman, also four-time Asian Cup finalists but who have been at every edition bar one since 2004, are likely to have a different goal. “We would like to go to the next round and I have confidence in my team,” said their coach Erwin Koeman.

Never has an India game pitted head coaches who, as players, have a European championship title and a third place finish in a World Cup between them. Stimac was part of the Croatia team that finished third in the 1998 World Cup and Koeman won the 1988 European title with Netherlands.

If Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium filled up to watch Zico as Japan coach in 2004, Stimac and Koeman’s presence could explain— at least in part—why a full house is expected at the 23,850-seater Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium for a 7:30pm kick-off.

This would be the first real test for both, having taken up their jobs this year on two-year deals.

If this qualification campaign helps India—103rd in the Fifa rankings, 16 slots below their opponents—reach where Oman are, it would be an achievement. Oman won the 1996 Asian under-17 title and made the semi-finals of the 2000 under-17 World Cup. In the noughties, they kept going deeper in the Gulf Cup, making the final in 2004 and 2007 before winning in 2009. They won it again in 2017 when Pim Verbeek, Koeman’s predecessor, was coach. And Oman got to the round of 16 in the Asian Cup for the first time this year, losing 0-2 to Iran.

Former captain and goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi has joined West Brom after long stints at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic. This squad has three players who represent Qatar clubs. No one in the India side plays abroad.

Despite changing coaches thrice, Oman have bought eight players from the side that beat India 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in 2015. India have three from that game in Bengaluru: Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Mandar Rao Dessai.

In Ahmed Kano—the midfielder is 170 internationals old and is one of those who play in Qatar—Oman have a skipper who has scored thrice in four games against India, including a brace in Kochi in 2004. India’s only connection with that match here is Shanmugham Venkatesh; midfielder then, assistant-coach now.

“India have improved since (2004) and had a good performance in the Asian Cup,” said Kano, 34.

Having tried many young players after the Asian Cup in a bid to play a game based on possession, Stimac said his team is ready. “The 11 who will start have known that for a week,” he said.

Both teams go into this Group E game in the off-season. The 14-team Oman Professional League starts on September 22, almost a month before the Indian Super League. The I-League is scheduled to begin in November.

Oman trained in Germany from July 17 to August 6, playing three friendlies. They have come here after beating Yemen 1-0 in the fourth. India began preparations on August 19 in Goa where they lost midfielder Amarjit Singh to a hand injury.

“His absence brings tears to my eyes,” said Stimac. An absolute livewire whose energy is infectious, said Chhetri, who at 111 games is India’s most capped player. “Even in hospital, Amarjit insisted on eating what the team is because he said ‘my recovery starts now’,” said Chhetri.

In their last five games, three under Koeman, Oman shipped four goals and scored 10. In five games under Stimac, the last of which came in July, India have leaked 13 goals and scored seven; their only clean sheet came in the 1-0 win over Thailand in the King’s Cup.

“We have conceded some silly goals but have also played some good football against stronger opponents like Thailand and Syria. No team is unbeatable if you are wise, can concentrate, defend well and be ready when the time to attack comes,” said Stimac.

