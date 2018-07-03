India U-16 football team loses to China in four-nation meet

The Indian Under-16 football team lost to China 0-1 in the Four-Nation International Tournament in China’s Wei Nan city on Tuesday.

Hosts China came out strong in the opening exchanges of the match. Goalkeeper Biaka made two crucial saves in the 16th and 17th minute to keep India in the match.

The colts in blue gradually found their footing and in the 30th minute almost took the lead when Ridge De’Mello’s rasping shot hit the woodwork.

READ | World Cup 2018: We can ‘control’ Kylian Mbappe, says Uruguay’s Luis Suarez

In the 40th minute, Vikram’s shot from range missed the target as the colts pressed to secure advantage.

However, it were the hosts who took the lead in the 42nd minute and held onto it for the half as the half-time scoreline read 1-0 in China’s favour.

Playing against older opponents had little effect on the Indian colts and Bibiano Fernandes’s boys get back into attacking mode immediately.

Ridge De’Mello proved to be a constant threat for the Chinese defence line and his shot tested the opponent custodian early in the second half, often.

READ | Former Newcastle United youth coach guilty of 36 sexual abuse charges

In the 63rd minute, Rohit Danu was provided with an opportunity to level proceedings but the forward failed to tap home.

Two minutes later, opponents China hit the woodwork from distance.

Givson in the 67th minute had his shot saved by the Chinese custodian as the Indian U-16s pressed for the equaliser.

The Indian U-16s will be facing Thailand and North Korea next on July 5 and July 7.