India vs South Korea, live streaming, AFC U-16 Championship: When and where to watch, live coverage on TV

The Indian U-16 football team will be looking to book their spot in next year’s U-17 World Cup as they take on South Korea in the AFC U-16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. India took part in the 2017 World Cup as hosts but this time, they will be looking to looking to seal their berth through the qualifiers for the first time ever. India are currently unbeaten in the competition with a win over Vietnam and draws against higher placed sides - Iran and Indonesia. Vikram Pratap Singh was the only scorer for India as he clinched the game against Vietnam.

When is AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea football match?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be played on October 1, 2018.

Where is AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea football match?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What time does India vs South Korea in the AFC U-16 Championship start?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship kicks off at 6:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea football match?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where can India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship be live streamed online?

India vs South Korea in the AFC U16 Championship will be available on Hotstar. Users can also track the game on www,hindustantimes.com.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:42 IST