India vs UAE LIVE updates, AFC Asian Cup 2019: Hosts dominate possession early on

Preview: If Thailand was big, India are faced with a bigger test in hosts United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup here Thursday, overcoming whom will require them to play out of their skins.Currently ranked 79th to India’s 97th, the United Arab Emirates were placed as high as 24 in the FIFA chart in January 2015. India can expect the UAE to come hard at them after a 1-1 stalemate against Bahrain in the tournament opener.

Follow India-UAE live updates below -

21:38 hrs IST UAE off the blocks quickly In the opening few minutes of the game, India are second best team clearly with UAE enjoying majority of the possession. The Blue Tigers haven’t been able to cope up with the slick play of the hosts.





21:30 hrs IST Kick-off India are wearing blue tonight after donning white in their opening clash of the tournament. As for hosts UAE, they are wearing all whites today and they are getting us underway with the first kick of the night.





21:25 hrs IST National anthem time The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems and the match will begin minutes after it. The players are looking pumped up and it is going to be cracking contest.





21:20 hrs IST Indian coach ahead of clash “We need to get some points from today’s game against UAE. The hosts always have the pressure, but they have the crowd advantage, and it won’t be easy for us. We are ready for it” - Stephen Constantine





21:12 hrs IST Chhetri to lead India Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri has been chosen by coach Stephen Constantine to lead India in this clash. Earlier, in the first match of the tournament, Gurpreet Singh was India’s captain. The #BlueTigers 🐯 are in the house! 🏠#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #IndianFootball #INDUAE



20:50 hrs IST Results of opening round India thrashed Thailand 4-1 while UAE were held to a stalemate by Bahrain 1-1. India are leading the group with three points in their opener and also a +3 goal difference in their favour.



