India vs UAE LIVE updates, AFC Asian Cup 2019: Hosts dominate possession early on
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Catch all the action of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE through our live blog.
21:38 hrs IST
UAE off the blocks quickly
21:30 hrs IST
Kick-off
21:25 hrs IST
National anthem time
21:20 hrs IST
Indian coach ahead of clash
21:12 hrs IST
Chhetri to lead India
21:00 hrs IST
Line-ups
20:50 hrs IST
Results of opening round
20:40 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Preview: If Thailand was big, India are faced with a bigger test in hosts United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup here Thursday, overcoming whom will require them to play out of their skins.Currently ranked 79th to India’s 97th, the United Arab Emirates were placed as high as 24 in the FIFA chart in January 2015. India can expect the UAE to come hard at them after a 1-1 stalemate against Bahrain in the tournament opener.
Follow India-UAE live updates below -
UAE off the blocks quickly
In the opening few minutes of the game, India are second best team clearly with UAE enjoying majority of the possession. The Blue Tigers haven’t been able to cope up with the slick play of the hosts.
Kick-off
India are wearing blue tonight after donning white in their opening clash of the tournament. As for hosts UAE, they are wearing all whites today and they are getting us underway with the first kick of the night.
National anthem time
The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems and the match will begin minutes after it. The players are looking pumped up and it is going to be cracking contest.
Indian coach ahead of clash
“We need to get some points from today’s game against UAE. The hosts always have the pressure, but they have the crowd advantage, and it won’t be easy for us. We are ready for it” - Stephen Constantine
Chhetri to lead India
Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri has been chosen by coach Stephen Constantine to lead India in this clash. Earlier, in the first match of the tournament, Gurpreet Singh was India’s captain.
The #BlueTigers 🐯 are in the house! 🏠#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #IndianFootball #INDUAE— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 10, 2019
📸: AFC Media pic.twitter.com/fRrJOfCiE5
Line-ups
Here are the playing XIs of both the teams for this crunch clash -
🚨LINEUPS OUT!🚨— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 10, 2019
The #BlueTigers 🐯 are unchanged for the encounter against 🇦🇪, with @chetrisunil11 set to lead the side.#BackTheBlue #AsianDream #IndianFootball #INDUAE pic.twitter.com/X3WIMnTesX
Results of opening round
India thrashed Thailand 4-1 while UAE were held to a stalemate by Bahrain 1-1. India are leading the group with three points in their opener and also a +3 goal difference in their favour.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and UAE. Stephen Constantine’s men started the tournament with a bang by beating Thailand 4-1. If they manage to perform at similar level tonight, they will go a long way in sealing their progression into the next round.