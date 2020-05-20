Inter, Bayern, Real to co-host ‘European Solidarity Cup’ in 2021

football

Updated: May 20, 2020 09:48 IST

Inter Milan, FC Bayern and Real Madrid, the three European giants, will stage a European Solidarity Cup in 2021, aiming to send a message of solidarity and use the proceeds to support medical infrastructures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Depending on the match calendar and also depending on when football can be played in front of spectators again, the three teams will play against each other in 2021 in a round-robin group, with one match played in each city: Milan (Inter vs FC Bayern), Madrid (Real vs Inter), and Munich (FC Bayern vs Real Madrid), as per an Inter statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit people all over t

he world with great force. The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to now allow us to look to the future,” said Steven Zhang, Inter Milan club president.

“With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations,” he added.

The net proceeds from all three games will be donated to medical facilities in the three countries as a symbol of support for a united Europe in which everyone takes responsibility for each other.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the entire world and has claimed more than 3.2 lakh lives so far.