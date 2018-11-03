Inter Milan thump Genoa to notch seventh straight league win

Inter Milan notched up their seventh successive Serie A victory when two goals from Roberto Gagliardini helped them thump mid-table Genoa 5-0 at San Siro on Saturday.

Midfielder Joao Mario, previously out of favour this season, also played a key role as he set up three goals and scored one himself.

The win sent Inter back into second place with 25 points from 11 games, ahead of Napoli -- who beat Empoli 5-1 on Friday -- on goal difference. Inter are three points behind leaders Juventus, who host Cagliari later on Saturday.

Inter took the lead when Joao Mario’s pass was swept home by Gagliardini in the 14th minute and two minutes later the Portuguese Euro 2016 winner produced a through ball for Matteo Politano to poke a left-foot shot past keeper Ionut Radu.

Genoa had given AC Milan plenty of problems when they lost 2-1 at the same stadium on Wednesday but were totally overrun by Inter who increased their lead three minutes after halftime.

Radu managed to save an Ivan Perisic shot at point-blank range but Gagliardini was on hand to turn in the rebound.

Joao Mario capped a fine display when he scored with low shot from the edge of the area in stoppage time and provided a cross for Radja Nainggolan to head the fifth with the last move of the match.

