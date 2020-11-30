e-paper
Home / Football / Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

football Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Buenos Aires
Naples:Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne lays a bouquet of flowers under a photo of Diego Armando Maradona exposed at the San Paolo stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, in Naples, Italy. AP/PTI Photo(AP30-11-2020_000004A)
Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr. Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to filed past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation Nov. 3. He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.

