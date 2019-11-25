e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

ISL 2019: Dramatic first win of season for Chennaiyin FC

The substitute’s strike was neutralised almost immediately as Matthew Kilgallon headed in powerfully, rising above the Chennaiyin defence to beat the custodian.

football Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Chennaiyin FC celebrate after scoring winner.
Chennaiyin FC celebrate after scoring winner.(ISl)
         

Chennaiyin FC secured their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League, beating Hyderabad FC 2-1 in a match that sprung to life in the final moments with all the goals coming in added time. The home team went ahead 1-0 in the first minute of added time when Maltese import Andre Schembri beat the rival goalie Kamaljit Singh. The substitute’s strike was neutralised almost immediately as Matthew Kilgallon headed in powerfully, rising above the Chennaiyin defence to beat the custodian.

As the match headed towards a finish, Nerijus Valskis beat a hapless Kamaljit to get the first win of the season for John Gregory’s men. Schembri and Valskis combined to send the latter through on goal and he tucked in an excellent finish to send the home crowd into raptures on the stroke of the full-time whistle. It was Chennaiyin FC’s first win in 289 days, bringing a lot of relief for Gregory, who two weeks ago was contemplating an exit.

CFC’s first goal of the season came when Schembri who came on as a substitute, smashed one past the HFC goalie. The win takes the two-time ISL champion to four points and ninth in the standings, pushing Hyderabad to the last place. In the 68th minute, Matthew Kilgallon blocked a fierce shot by Rafael Crivellaro to deny CFC a goal.

Earlier, it was a goalless first half but not without excitement. The home team created a lot of chances but as has been the case this season so far, the finishing touch was missing. The best chance came in the 25th minute when an unmarked Lallianzuala Chhangte missed his header from close range. Hyderabad FC defence was caught off guard at times but skipper Kamaljit Singh led from the front and came up with a few good saves. A goalline clearance by Kilgallon in the 32nd minute was the closest Chennaiyin got.

Crivellaro and Chhangte made their way past the HFC defence but couldn’t find the net. The Chennaiyin coach was left fuming after Chhangte sent a close-range header agonisingly wide. It was one-way traffic, but the opening goal continued to elude Chennaiyin. Some good work from Anirudh Thapa saw Chhangte get to the byline. His eventual cutback found Thapa but his shot on the turn was kept out by a combination of Kamaljit and Matthew Kilgallon.

Despite the occasional forays forward by Hyderabad, the pattern of the game remained the same till the break with Chennaiyin squandering chances galore.

tags
top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News