ISL playoffs: Leaders Bengaluru FC wary of fluid FC Pune City in first leg

FC Pune City host Bengaluru FC on Wednesday night in the first playoff fixture of the Indian Super League this campaign and the winner will take a huge step towards making their maiden final in the four-year-old tournament.

Pune City coach Ranko Popovic though played down the significance of the first-leg semifinal against table toppers Bengaluru FC in determining a finalist.

READ | FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic seeks ‘respect’ from officials

“We have two games to play and so nothing is going to be decided tomorrow. We have to play smart in both games. It has to be a balanced approach like we have had all through the season,” Popovic told reporters ahead of the match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium match.

Under the Serb, Pune City have expressed themselves like never before, showing great fluidity and finesse in the final third. They thrashed NorthEast United FC 5-0 and two-time champions ATK 4-1 and 3-0 over two legs.

Popovic was hopeful of a performance of such calibre. “The best thing would be a repeat of one of our best games in the season because we have got here on the back of those performances. Now, we cannot try to completely change our style.”

READ | Will give our best in 2019 AFC Asian Cup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

In the league phase, you still had a chance to make up. So our mentality changes a little.”

Pune City, who did not pick up full points in their last three outings, will be boosted by the return of Emiliano Alfaro. The Uruguayan forward was suspended in their 2-2 draw against Delhi Dynamos FC.

But in Alfaro’s way stand the high-flying Bengaluru FC, who will be looking to win the Indian Super League on debut like they did in the I-League in 2014.

Bengaluru have lost just twice away this season. In fact, they have dropped points on five times, finishing the league phase with 40 points – eight ahead of second played Chennaiyin FC.

READ | East Bengal held 2-2 by Shillong Lajong in crucial I-League encounter

The Blues beat Pune City 3-1 at the Balewadi Stadium in their first meeting this season. But the Maharashtra-based team held its own in Bengaluru FC’s fortress three weeks ago for a 1-1 draw.

“The first match we played against them, they were leading. It was only after they got a red card we scored three goals. At home, we had to equalise. We can’t take them easy tomorrow. FC Pune City is a tough team to play against and we are looking forward to it,” Bengaluru FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa said.

“They have lost only once in the last five matches. They’re aggressive on the field. What you see from the coach (Popovic), transfers to the players and they have been doing really good. It would be great to get an early goal. Last four-five games we have been getting early goals so we hope we do that,” added Moosa.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Harmanjot Khabra is set to miss out but the return of defenders John Johnson and Juanan from suspension will boost the team that already boasts of seven clean sheets in the league phase. Bengaluru FC’s latest acquisition, Victor Alonso, who replaced Edu Garcia when he was sold to a Chinese Div 1 club, is also available.