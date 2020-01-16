‘It was a duel that will last forever’ - Lionel Messi on rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

football

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:42 IST

The on-field rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo holds a special position in football folklore. The two most talented footballers of their generation have competed constantly to establish their supremacy and during Ronaldo’s stint with Real Madrid, the La Liga was almost defined by their competition. Ronaldo did move to Juventus two seasons ago but Barcelona star Messi believes that their ‘duel’ will last forever.

“It was a duel that will last forever because it went on for many years, and it isn’t easy to keep at your highest level for so long – especially at those two clubs we were at, which were so demanding, in Madrid and Barca, the best in the world,” Messi told DAZN in a recent interview.

“Competing head to head for so many years will be remembered forever. The sporting rivalry between us was very nice on a personal level. I think that the fans also enjoyed it, be they Madrid or Barca supporters, and those who just like football will also have enjoyed it,” he added.

Earlier, Brazil and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star footballer Neymar did not keep Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team which had his former FC Barcelona colleagues Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among others.

Forward Neymar picked Messi, Suarez, his current teammate at PSG Kylian Mbappe and fellow World Cup winner with France Paul Pogba, besides Belgian Eden Hazard who plays for Real Madrid.

Recently, Messi told Neymar that he is ready to quit FC Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.

According to France Football as quoted by The Sun, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: “Only together can we win the Champions League.

“I want you to come back. In two years, I’m leaving, and you’ll be alone, you’ll take my place.”

