Italian FA looking at May return for Serie A

All Italian sport has been suspended until April 3 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 2,500 in the country and forced the postponement of Euro 2020.

football Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Milan
Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina expressed his hope Wednesday that Serie A would resume on May 2 with a possible finish in July at the latest.

“I don’t even want to think that we won’t start again, it would be a hiatus, it would worry me for our country,” Gravina told Italian radio.

“We’re working on the hypothesis of starting again on May 2 and completing the championships possibly going into July if we don’t achieve it by June 30.

“In the event that it’s impossible to use all the windows as planned, we will resort to a change in the format of the competitions.”

The FIGC president welcomed the postponement of the European Championship until 2021, stating that as far as they were concerned “national championships have priority”.

“We don’t want to penalise anyone, but just as we evaluate format changes in the event of a reduction of the windows to play, so UEFA must do so by remodelling the Champions and Europa League,” added Gravina.

The Champions League final is scheduled to take place on June 27 and the Europa League final on June 24.

