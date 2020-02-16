e-paper
Home / Football / Italian Serie A: Juventus ease to win over 10-man Brescia

Italian Serie A: Juventus ease to win over 10-man Brescia

Brescia striker Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in three minutes near the end of the first half and Juventus immediately capitalised as Dybala whipped in the opener from a free kick.

football Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
TURIN
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
         

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado sent Juventus back to the top of the Serie A table with a 2-0 win over 10-man Brescia on Sunday.

Brescia striker Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in three minutes near the end of the first half and Juventus immediately capitalised as Dybala whipped in the opener from a free kick.

Cuadrado doubled their advantage with a neat finish after 75 minutes, and the home crowd were given more reason to cheer when captain Giorgio Chiellini came off the bench to make his first appearance since rupturing his cruciate ligament in August.

Maurizio Sarri rested forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in 10 consecutive Serie A matches, and his gamble paid off as Juve eased to a win that moved them up to 57 points.

However, Inter Milan will push Juve into second place on goal difference if they beat third-placed Lazio later on Sunday.

‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
Kohli & Co to go pink in Australia
This Bengaluru-based startup wants to be ‘Apple’ of robotics in India
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
