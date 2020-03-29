Jose Mourinho names best XI he has coached, no Manchester United players included

football

Jose Mourinho is regarded as one of the best footballing managers across the world. In his illustrious 20-year long managerial career, the Portuguese has taken over several big clubs including Chelsea (2004-2007 & 2013-2015), Inter Milan (2008-2010), Real Madrid (2010-2013), Manchester United (2016-2018), and Tottenham Hotspurs (2019-). He won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, and has also won two Champions League trophies, with Porto (2003-04) and Inter Milan (2009-10).

With the footballing world coming to a halt due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Mourinho named a list of best XI players that he has coached during his legendary managerial career. Speaking in an interview to Marca, Mourinho gave a list of star-studded players, but unfortunately for Manchester United fans, no player from the English club who Mourinho have coached made it to the list.

Here is Mourinho’s list of best XI players that he has coached:

Jose Mourinho’s best XI: Petr Cech; Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas; Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard; Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba

Tottenham Hotspur named Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season in November last year. It was his first managerial stint since being sacked by Manchester United in November 2018. Mourinho’s stay at United reportedly ended after disagreements with the executive vice-chairman of the club Ed Woodward over players he wished to sign.

Under his reign, United won English Football League Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Europa League in 2016-17 season.