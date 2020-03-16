e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Juventus defender Daniele Rugani ‘doing well’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani ‘doing well’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Since then a total of 11 Serie A players have being diagnosed with the illness which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean country.

football Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:02 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
A file photo of Juventus' Daniele Rugani.
A file photo of Juventus' Daniele Rugani.(REUTERS)
         

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with coronavirus, said on Monday he was “doing well” and hoped his case “served to sensitise everyone” to the illness.

“I’m fine, I reassure everyone. I’ve always been quite well, I haven’t had any serious symptoms. I consider myself lucky,” Rugani told Juventus TV.

The 25-year-old Italian international was diagnosed last Wednesday with the Turin club saying he was asymptomatic.

Since then a total of 11 Serie A players have being diagnosed with the illness which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean country.

“There was a huge media explosion right away. A lot of people wrote to me and I thank them,” said Rugani, who is currently self-isolating in a room at the team’s J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions’ training centre.

“I hope it served to raise awareness, especially those who had not understood the seriousness of this problem.

“I’m going to get over it, we’re going to get by and I hope we’ll all come out even stronger.

“The quarantine is tough, even more so because you are alone, so I can’t wait to embrace all my loved ones.”

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News