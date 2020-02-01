e-paper
Karim Benzema strike gives Real Madrid derby win over Atletico

Benzema’s strike gave Real their first home victory over Atletico in the league since 2012 and increased their lead over Barcelona at the top of the table to six points. Barca can reduce the margin to three if they beat Levante on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
         

Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid to a 1-0 win in the city derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday which underlined Real’s La Liga title credentials. The French forward side-footed home a cross from compatriot Ferland Mendy to break the deadlock in a tight game in the 56th minute after coach Zinedine Zidane had sprung a double substitution to give his team more width.

Atletico are fifth and trail their local rivals by 13 points, while their injury problems deepened when striker Alvaro Morata limped off early in the second half with a suspected muscle problem.

