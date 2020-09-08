e-paper
Home / Football / Kolarov joins Inter from Serie A rival Roma

Kolarov joins Inter from Serie A rival Roma

Inter paid Roma a fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old defender plus up to 500,000 euros ($590,000) in bonuses.

football Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:40 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MILAN
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates victory after the match.
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates victory after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Inter Milan completed the signing of Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov from Serie A rival Roma on Tuesday.

Inter paid Roma a fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old defender plus up to 500,000 euros ($590,000) in bonuses.

The length of Kolarov’s contract has not been announced but reports says its one year with the Nerazzurri with the option for a second season.

Kolarov joined Roma from Manchester City in 2017 and scored 19 times in 132 appearances for the capital club.

Inter finished second in Serie A last season, a point behind Juventus, and reached the final of the Europa League in Antonio Conte’s first campaign in charge.

