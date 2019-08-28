e-paper
La Liga: Real Madrid’s Isco set to miss Villareal match with thigh injury

The club have not given a time frame for the midfielder’s return but said “his recovery will continue to be monitored”.

football Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:50 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
File image of Real Madrid footballer Isco.
File image of Real Madrid footballer Isco.(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to miss this weekend’s La Liga match against Villarreal after the club announced on Wednesday that he had picked up a thigh injury.

“Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps,” said Real in a statement.

The club have not given a time frame for the midfielder’s return but said “his recovery will continue to be monitored”.

According to sports daily AS, recovery time for this kind of injury is between two to three weeks.

That would rule him out of the Liga games against Villarreal and possibly Levante on September 14.

It is another setback for Zinedine Zidane’s team which already has a lengthy injury list featuring Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 17:52 IST

