e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Last-gasp Dani Ceballos fires Arsenal into FA Cup semis

Last-gasp Dani Ceballos fires Arsenal into FA Cup semis

John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside for Sheffield United, who went behind when Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area and Pepe rattled home the spot- kick in the 23rd minute.

football Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
SHEFFIELD, England
Arsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring their second goal.
Arsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
         

Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside for Sheffield United, who went behind when Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area and Pepe rattled home the spot- kick in the 23rd minute.

The game looked to be heading for extra time when David McGoldrick equalised in the 87th minute, hooking home a volley after Arsenal failed to clear a corner, but Ceballos popped up to slot home the winner.

Arsenal joined Manchester United in the last four. Leicester City face Chelsea and Newcastle meet Manchester City later on Sunday in the last two quarter-finals.

tags
top news
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
In highest single-day spike, Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases
In highest single-day spike, Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
LIVE: Karnataka reports 1,267 new Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Karnataka reports 1,267 new Covid-19 positive cases
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In